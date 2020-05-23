3 teens dead after being struck by vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three juvenile pedestrians have died after they were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3700 block of West Kessler Boulevard North around 1:20 a.m. on reports of a hit-and-run crash.

When they arrived to the scene they learned two vehicles traveling southbound collided and lost control just after crossing over 38th Street. One vehicle went across the median and struck another vehicle. The other vehicle went off the road to the right and struck a group of three teens who were walking southbound.

“We had a group of young kids that were walking and this vehicle struck them,” said IMPD Capt. Robert Trout. “Unfortunately it’s left three of them deceased.”

Police say the incident was initially dispatched as a hit-and-run. IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley says “all parties returned and submitted to toxicology.” The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any of the drivers will be charged with leaving the scene of the crash.

The coroner did respond to the scene and is working to make proper notifications to family. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police did not have information on how fast the vehicles were traveling at the time of the crash.