39-year-old man shot, killed in Wayne County

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Wayne County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to Treaty Line Road on a report of a shooting just after 3:00 p.m. That is just south of Hagerstown and about 10 miles east of New Castle.

Michael Pierce was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and they believe the people involved knew each other.