Crime Watch 8

4 shot overnight after fight in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot after a fight early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m. at Broad Ripple and Guilford Avenues is were the shooting happened, police say.

According to IMPD, officers believe the four people shot are adults.

It is unknown at this time the condition of all four people shot.

IMPD did confirm that a person is in custody.