50-year-old man arrested in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the 2017 murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German is not cooperating with authorities, a source tells News 8.

Richard Allen, 50, has been arrested and is in custody in connection with the Delphi murder, according to online jail records.

Investigators at 10 a.m. Monday will provide an update on the two girls’ murders, Indiana State Police said Friday. News 8 will carry the press conference live.

Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then. Today is the day💜 — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) October 28, 2022

News 8 has reached out to the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office more for information.

Authorities have not yet publicly shared the name of the person arrested.

Abby and Libby’s bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017. No one has ever been charged for their murders.

Long on the radar of Indiana State Police is Kegan Kline. Eleven days after the discovery of the murders, state police served a search warrant while investigating a social media that police say has a connection to the Delphi victims. While investigators linked Kline to the account, he has not been charged for the murders of Abby and Libby.