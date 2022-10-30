Crime Watch 8

7 shot in 5 separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A violent weekend led to seven people being shot in five separate shootings across Indianapolis, according to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department.

Person shot Sunday morning

Officers responded to a person shot in the 2100 block of North Arlington Avenue.

This is no further information on this shooting at this time.

Man shot near 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, police said.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Person shot, walk-in to Eskenazi Hospital

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a walk-in person shot.

The victim is awake and breathing.

No further information has been released at this time.

Man shot, man grazed by bullet and woman shot at Winfield Avenue

Around 11 p.m. Saturday evening, police were called to a large party and found three people with gunshot wounds.

A man is in critical condition and a woman is in stable condition, police said.

Both victims were taken to Eskanazi Hospital.

Officers say another man was grazed by a bullet. He was treated and released on the scene.

Man shot at 30th and Arlington Avenue near a BP gas station

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers found a man shot inside of his car.

Police say the man is in critical condition.

There was money and marijuana found in the vehicle, police said.

It is not clear what led up to any of these three shootings.

No one is under arrest at this time.

Anyone that have any information was asked to contact police.