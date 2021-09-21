Crime Watch 8

9 indicted in Indianapolis drug trafficking investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in a drug trafficking ring, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Federal investigators say people in California and Mexico were sending drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, to a person in Indianapolis.

After the person received the drugs, that person, as well as others, would then sell them in the Indianapolis area and send the money back to California. In all, more than $780,000 was exchanged.

As a result of the investigation, the following people have been charged:

Martin Herrera-Diaz Jr., 29, Indianapolis, money laundering, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Sandra Herrera, 22, Indianapolis, money laundering.

Jerzon Herrera, 28, Indianapolis, money laundering, distribution of cocaine.

Antonio Partida-Chavez, 29, Mexico, five counts of distribution of controlled substances.

Andy Partida-Chavez, 25, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

Brandon Vidal, 27, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

Miriam Rodriguez Arguello, 32, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

Eric Martinez, 25, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

Arnoldo Gonzalez Chavez, 23, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

Additionally, search warrants were carried out at a number of locations in which the following items were recovered:

15 handguns

3 rifles

2 shotguns

$42,000

274 grams of cocaine

150 pounds of marijuana

4 vehicles

The investigation into possible drug dealing and money laundering in the Indianapolis area actually began at the end of 2020.