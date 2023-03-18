Search
Afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead on near northeast side

Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the near northeast side, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot just after 1 p.m. on Beckwith Drive near east 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Officers found a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The person was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

No arrests have been made, and the victim’s name has not been released.

No further information was immediately provided.

