Albany man convicted for killing neighbor with shotgun

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Delaware County jury deliberated for 20 minutes Friday before convicting an Albany man for shooting his neighbor to death with a shotgun.

Cy E. Alley, 30, of Albany, Indiana, was found guilty of murder and using a firearm during the commission of the murder. According to court documents, on August 23, 2022, Alley shot his 59-year-old neighbor, Gary Copley, four times with a 12-gauge shotgun. At trial, Alley claimed insanity and self-defense, which the jury rejected.

“Although nothing can bring Gary Copley back, I am very grateful for the jury verdicts in this case,” said Eric Hoffman, prosecuting attorney for Delaware County. “Cy Alley will now be held accountable for brutally executing Gary Copley in his own driveway last August. It is my sincere hope that this will be the first step in the healing process for Gary’s family and friends. Additionally make no mistake about it, Cy Alley is a very dangerous individual and I have no doubt that the verdicts in this case will ensure that he will not be out and about committing more violent crime. I am proud of my co-counsel Deputy Prosecutor Steve Sneed, Prosecutor’s Investigator Heather Winters, and Delaware Sheriff’s Office Detectives Tyler Parks, Matthew Kubiak, and Rick Richman for their assistance, hard work, and dedication in this case.”

Alley’s sentencing is set for October 16 at 1:30 p.m.