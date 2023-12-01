Anderson man charged with murder for shooting of 15-year-old

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was charged with murder Friday for the shooting of a 15-year-old during an attempted robbery.

Donavan Harris was charged for the murder of Jullian Craig, dealing in a narcotic drug, attempted armed robbery, and criminal confinement.

According to court documents, Donavan Harris and 15-year-old Jullian Craig met O’Terreyon Johnson outside of a residence on W. 15th Street. Harris asked Johnson to enter the vehicle. Once Johnson entered the front passenger seat, Harris locked the door and stated, “run that,” a slang expression used when taking possessions in a forceful manner. Craig, who had been laying in the back seat, sat up, cocked his gun, and pointed the gun at Johnson.

A gunfight ensued where Craig fired four rounds and Johnson fired one round. Johnson dropped his gun in the vehicle and ran. Craig suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and Harris brought Craig to the hospital, where Craig was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. A search warrant executed on Harris’ residence revealed at least 25 grams of a substance which was preliminarily identified to contain fentanyl.