Crime Watch 8

Arrest made after shooting at Indianapolis Jewish center

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 1:50 p.m. Feb. 26, 2022, to a report of a person shot at 6701 Hoover Road, the address of JCC Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a man after a recent shooting at an Indianapolis Jewish center.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Latrell Williams on Wednesday.

Police were called to JCC Indianapolis at 6701 Hoover Road on Saturday afternoon to investigate. IMPD said two men were injured in the shooting.

Police say the shooting came after a dispute during a basketball game and was not religiously-motivated or a hate crime.

Online jail records show Williams facing a preliminary charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

News 8 has requested a mugshot of Williams from IMPD.

Online records do not yet list an initial court appearance for Williams.