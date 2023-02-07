Crime Watch 8

Attorney for Delphi murders suspect awaits more information from prosecutor

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A lawyer for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen on Tuesday asked a judge to delay two hearings.

Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Attorney Bradley A. Rozzi said in the request that Allen’s attorneys have not yet received all of the information sought from the Carroll County prosecutor on the case. The rest of the information was expected to be received later this week.

Allen is being held on no bail. A hearing was set for Feb. 17 to discuss whether to set a bail for Allen.

Also, a hearing was set for March 20 to prepare to get a jury from Allen County for the case. Rozzi also wants that hearing postponed.

Special Judge Fran Gull is handling the case for Carroll Circuit Court.