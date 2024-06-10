Austin childcare provider arrested for neglecting 8-month-old child

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Austin childcare provider was arrested Friday for neglecting an 8-month-old child, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

ISP detectives began the investigation on May 30 after meeting with the child’s mother and father at Norton’s Children Hospital in Louisville. Investigators learned the mother initially rushed the child to the Scott Memorial Hospital after finding a wound on the back of the child’s head when she picked up the infant from 26-year-old Lauren Salyers, who was providing childcare. During the investigation, detectives learned that Salyers provided unlicensed, private daycare from her Austin, Indiana, residence.

After arriving to the hospital, a medical helicopter transported the infant to Norton’s Children Hospital in Louisville. Norton’s pediatric doctors treated the child for a skull fracture and a fractured wrist.

Investigators conducted interviews with Salyers and others who had contact with the child in the preceding hours. At the conclusion of the investigation, investigators supplied all the information to the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office for review and requested an arrest warrant for Salyers.

On Friday, the Scott County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Salyers for one count of battery and one count of neglect of a dependent, both Level 3 felonies.

Salyers was arrested by ISP troopers at her Austin residence on Friday afternoon, and transported to the Scott County Jail without incident.