Autopsy finds infant died of malnutrition; couple charged with neglect

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The central Indiana parents of a 3-month-old were arrested on neglect charges Friday after an autopsy found the infant died of malnutrition, state police say.

Ashlynn G. Casey, 18, and Jordan Washington, 24, of Rockville, were arrested at the Putnamville State Police Post after being interviewed.

On May 17, the parents took the dead child to the Union Health Hospital in Clinton, police say.

A news release issued Friday from state police did not provide any additional details about what they’d learned from the couple about the child’s death.

Rockville is about an 80-minute drive west of downtown Indianapolis.