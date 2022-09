Crime Watch 8

Avon police investigating double shooting

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Avon Police Department is investigating after two people were shot inside a home.

Police were called to the 7300 block of Glensford Drive around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the victims were sent to a hospital.

No suspect information has been provided.

“We do not have an active threat or suspect in the area at this time,” police said in a Facebook post.

