Crime Watch 8

Bloomington man arrested for College Mall bomb threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police received reports of a bomb threat at a Target store located inside College Mall in Bloomington.

According to a statement, police received the report Monday around 7:20. When officers arrived, they found Rama Asuri, 41, of Bloomington, in front of the store.

Asuri told multiple customers and Target employees that he had a bomb inside his backpack.

After searching the store, police say they found two unattended shopping carts containing backpacks inside the store. The entire College Mall was then evacuated for safety precautions.

After further investigation, members from the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team found that both backpacks did not have explosives inside. The scene was confirmed safe around 10:20 p.m.

Asuri is being held at the Monroe County Jail for terrorism and intimidation.