Bloomington woman arrested for Orange County Jail inmate death

PAOLI, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington woman turned herself into the Orange County Jail on Thursday for the death of an inmate.

On Dec. 30, 2023, Orange County Jail officers located a female inmate, Jeanne Ross, 54, of Mooresville, Indiana, unresponsive upon entering her cell to deliver breakfast. Jail officers immediately began providing medical assistance and requested medical services to assist. Medics were unable to revive Ross and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office requested the Indiana State Police to investigate Ross’ death. Investigators found that Ross was transported from the Hendricks County Jail to the Orange County Jail on Dec. 26, 2023 on a warrant for failure to appear.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Sarah Shipman through the Orange County Circuit Court. On Thursday, Shipman turned herself into the Orange County Jail. Shipman is being held on a $500,000 bond and is being preliminarily charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, dealing a schedule 1 in a penal of juvenile facility, trafficking with an inmate, and operating while intoxicated (prior).