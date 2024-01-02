Police: Mooresville woman dies in Orange County jail

PAOLI, Ind. (WISH) — A 54-year-old woman from Mooresville died Saturday in the Orange County jail, the Indiana State Police said Monday.

Jeanne Ross was found unresponsive when she was brought her breakfast about 5 a.m. Saturday, the state police said in a news release. She died at the jail after attempts to revive her.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office asked state police to investigate the death.

Ross on Dec. 26 had been taken from the Hendricks County jail in Danville to the Orange County jail in Paoli on a warrant for “failure to appear.” Paoli is about a two-hour drive south of Danville.

The results of an autopsy done Sunday have yet to be publicly shared. Toxicology testing also was done.

Online court documents show Ross had a case pending in Hendricks County on an escape charge in reference to interfering with a GPS monitoring device. In Orange County, she had a case pending for felony possession of methamphetamine.