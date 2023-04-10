Body found in creek believed to be man age 25-35

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hendricks County detectives are still working to identify the individual pulled from White Lick Creek near Plainfield.

Investigators with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body Friday night.

The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office has not identified the man, though said in a statement that the body is a white man approximately 25-35 years old.

Detectives are following up with the investigative leads provided. No further information has been provided at this time.