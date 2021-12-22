Crime Watch 8

Boy arrested on firearms charges after McCutcheon HS put on lockout

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on firearms charges Tuesday after administrators learned of a person possibly with a firearm on the grounds of McCutcheon High School.

About 11 a.m. Tuesday, a McCutcheon administrator shared with a Tippecanoe County school resource officer a photo of a student holding what appeared to be a handgun, said a news release from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of the school did not find the boy, so the school was placed on lockout, meaning no one could enter or leave the building as classes continued as usual.

The boy was found at his home and arrested about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The release did not identify the boy or where his home is located. The release also did not identify the type of handgun that was displayed in the photo.

The boy faces preliminary charges of possession of a firearm on school property, and dangerous possession of a firearm. No additional information was immediately available on whether the boy would be charged as a juvenile or an adult.