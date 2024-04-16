Brownsburg woman accused of beating her special needs daughter

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WIBC) — A woman from Brownsburg is accused of attacking and injuring her special needs daughter Sunday night inside a Wendy’s restaurant.

Dana Rae Snyder, 67, was arrested Sunday night. She’s charged with one count of battery as a Level 5 felony.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, the Brownsburg Police Department was called to the Wendy’s on North Green Street. After they got there, they say Wendy’s employees told them Snyder had hurt her daughter both inside and outside the restaurant.

Court documents say it began with Snyder trying to drag her daughter out of a booth and escalated to Snyder slapping her daughter in the face multiple times and dragging her out of the restaurant. Employees also claim that they saw Snyder drag her daughter across the cement sidewalk and stomped on her head and chest.

Police say Snyder’s daughter eventually vomited and also cried out for her help while her mother beat her. There is also surveillance video that police say shows Snyder slapping her daughter in the face and pulling her hair and the daughter raised her arms to try and protect herself.

If convicted, Snyder could face anywhere between one and six years in prison.