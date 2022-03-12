Crime Watch 8

Carmel police charge 2 in criminal mischief investigation

CARMEL, Ind. (The Reporter) — Since January, the City of Carmel and local businesses in and around the Midtown Carmel area have experienced a significant increase in vandalism and loitering in the public areas and parking garages.

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) has consistently taken multiple reports of this nature every week during this time frame, and it’s estimated that approximately $14,000 worth of damage has occurred as a result of these incidents.

In response to this issue, CPD increased patrols in this area and officers have been aggressively enforcing both ordinance and criminal violations.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5, through the use of city surveillance cameras in the area, officers saw three individuals enter a public restroom in the area of Elm Street and Veterans Way.

Officers responded to the area, made contact with the individuals and, upon investigation, discovered fresh damage inside the public restroom.

As a result of this investigation, officers generated a report and criminal charges were submitted to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

Then, on Thursday, David Alejandro Foddrill, 19, Indianapolis, and Isiah Dewey Jacob Curtis, 19, Indianapolis, were both charged with Criminal Mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor.

CPD continues to patrol these areas to help prevent damage to public spaces and ensure a pleasant experience for all who work and socialize in these areas.

If you have any information regarding this incident or other similar incidents that have occurred, please call the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).