Crime Watch 8

Carmel police seek help to find credit card thieves

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police want help to find two suspects in the theft of multiple credit and debit cards from a store on West Main Street.

Carmel Police Department say the people in photos shared in a news release show “subjects” who entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street and stole the cards from bags. The release did not name the store. That block of Main Street is near the intersection with Old Meridian Street.

Police said the cards were used a short time later at Walmart and Target department stores in Westfield.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Callers should reference Carmel Police Department case number 22-47216.