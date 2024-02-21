Center Township deputy constable arrested for being felon with a firearm

Center Township Deputy Constable Telesavalis Siggers, 41, of Indianapolis. Indianapolis police arrested Siggers on Feb. 19, 2024, for having a firearm as a previously convicted felon. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Monday arrested a Center Township deputy constable for having a handgun despite a previous felony conviction.

A police report obtained by News 8 shows that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 41-year-old Telesavalis Siggers for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police were called to the 9900 block of E. Washington St. on a report of a person armed with a weapon. That’s in a business area with multiple restaurants near Mitthoeffer Road.

IMPD did not provide specifics leading up to the arrest.

Police reports show that Siggers’ constable badge and ID were among his possessions at the time of the arrest. Center Township Constable Denise Hatch confirmed his employment at the constable’s office to News 8 on Wednesday.

Officers also found a Motorola police radio, Glock mags, a police gun belt with pepper spray, a flashlight, handcuffs, a police hat, a .40 CAL Glock handgun and ammunition, and $1,664 in cash.

Online court records show that Siggers pleaded guilty to felony battery in 2006, and again pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in 2015, but the misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Siggers has additional convictions for patronizing a prostitute and driving with a suspended license with a prior felony conviction.

Siggers was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. Jail records show he was also facing a preliminary charge of possessing a firearm as a domestic batterer.

