Crime Watch 8

Columbus man arrested for multiple business robberies

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department says the man was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say there have been several early morning burglaries at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.

According to a release, police received reports of a business burglary Thursday morning in the 1700 block of State Street. When the police arrived, they found a rock that was used to break the glass door of the business. Police say a cash register filled with money was also stolen from the business.

After looking at security camera footage, police say Jeron McDonald, 27, was the suspect. Police say McDonald was in the area just before they received a call about the burglary.

After further investigation, police found the stolen cash register in the alley of an apartment building close by in the 500 block of South Cherry Street. McDonald was then arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. He’s facing preliminary charges for burglary, possession of stolen property, and criminal mischief.

McDonald’s initial hearing is scheduling for Feb. 2.