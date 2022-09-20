Crime Watch 8

Columbus police arrest 2 people after man dies in fentanyl overdose

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two people Tuesday for their involvement in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus during summertime.

According to a release, Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are facing preliminary charges for their roles in the fatal overdose of Ronald L. Smith, 37.

Police say in July, they found Smith deceased in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in Columbus. Police say Smith died from fentanyl intoxication. During their investigation, police identified Sculley and Self as suspects. Sculley was placed under arrest on Sept. 19, 2022, and was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. Self is currently an inmate in the Jackson County Jail, police say.

Investigators say formal charges from the prosecutor’s office are pending.