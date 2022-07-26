Crime Watch 8

Columbus police arrest California man wanted for attempted murder

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Marshals and police in Columbus on Tuesday arrested a California man wanted for attempted murder.

At around 5:20 a.m., police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 10th Street and Gladstone Avenue.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Gerber Efrain Canizalez Estrada, of Los Angeles, initially gave officers a false name and provided a fake ID card, the Columbus Police Department says.

After officers confirmed Estrada’s identity, he was arrested.

Police say a warrant for Estrada was issued in California in connection to a case where a woman was stabbed multiple times.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police: Boy, 6, accidentally shoots, kills sister, 5, in Muncie home; parents arrested

Crime Watch 8 /

Researcher: Pharmacists may play role in optimal depression treatment in elderly

Medical /

Sheriff: 1-year-old boy accidentally falls into water at home, later dies at Riley hospital

Local /

Latest homeless population count shows improvements, continued disparities

Multicultural News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.