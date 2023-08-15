Community center reports nearby fight ends with bullet holes in building

A view of the Martin Luther King Community Center, 40 W. 40th St., in Indianapolis in June 2023. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fight involving gunfire happened across the street from an Indianapolis community center on Monday night and ended with two bullet holes in the building, the organization reported on social media.

The post from the Martin Luther King Community Center said no one was hurt. The center, which closed at 5 p.m., is at 40 W. 40th St., just east of North Illinois Street and north of Tarkington Park in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

IMPD does not believe the community center was the target of the shooting, the post says.

Police also told the community center that the people in the fight “do not live in the neighborhood.”

“We do not know the people involved,” the post adds.

“Thank you to everyone who has been concerned and reached out after seeing social media or seeing the police cars.

“There are many ways to resolve conflict. Guns do not have to be the solution.”