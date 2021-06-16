Crime Watch 8

Community mourns 15-year-old killed in northeast-side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was continuing to search Wednesday for the person who killed 15-year-old Keleante Brewer on Tuesday night.

IMPD believes the crime involved a single shooter, but the department has not released any other suspect information.

Brewer’s family and friends mourned his death. Barbara Alexander, who tried to help at the crime scene, told News 8, “It was horrible. It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

She was getting ready for prayer Tuesday night when she heard the gunshots and rushed outside. She saw Brewer, whom she did not know, laying in the street on Ellis Drive. She quickly dialed 911 and tried to help.

“All these people were standing around him, and I knew that he had been shot but I could see him moving his body on the ground, and I started praying, ‘God, please don’t let him die. Help him.'”

IMPD officers said the boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, where he later died.

Alexander said, “Could’ve been one of my grandchildren. I prayed for the family because I can’t imagine what they’re going through. I pray that everyone else is praying for that family because it’s so hard to loose a child.”

Alexander told News 8 that after years of living in the area, after Tuesday night she’s had enough. She has decided to move away. “It’s not the first time I’ve seen violence over here. I see fights all the time. But I’ve never seen, it’s never been this traumatic before. It’s never been this hands on. This close to me. I felt so helpless because I couldn’t help him.”

Brewer attended James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy. The school said that Brewer was going to be a sophomore in the fall.

Statements

“We are devastated to learn about the passing of our scholar, Keleante Brewer. He was an excellent student who came from a great family. He was also a part of our JRP family. We love our scholars here, and we are all grieving this loss– not just the loss for our school family, but the loss of who Keleante could have become. We work every day in our schools to shield our scholars and to prepare them for life—we should never have to prepare them for this. We will continue to work to protect and improve the lives of our scholars. We also continue to call for action from the city and other local leaders in preventing this senseless violence.” Nicole Fama, regional director and principal of James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy