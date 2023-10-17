Coroner IDs remains found at Herb Baumeister’s Fox Hollow Farm estate

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Human remains found in the former home of Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer, have been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The human remains that were recovered in 1996 from Fox Hollow Farm, Baumeister’s estate in Westfield, matched a DNA sample that was submitted last year, Coroner Jeff Jellison said in a release Tuesday.

The remains were identified as those of 27-year-old Allen Livingston, who was reported missing from Indianapolis in 1993.

“The identification of Allen Livingston was the result of the dedication of many forensic experts working collaboratively in an effort to identify nearly 10,000 human remains recovered from Fox Hollow Farm,” Jellison said.

Baumeister, the founder of the local Save-A-Lot thrift store chain, was a suspect in a series of killings when he took his own life in 1996. Authorities believe he lured young men to his Westfield home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdered them there.

According to The Doe Network, Livingston disappeared on the same day one of Baumeister’s confirmed victims, Manuel Resendez of Lafayette, whose body was found buried on the farm.

Police found the remains of 11 men at the home in 1996, but investigators told News 8 in November that the total of DNA profiles could rise to about 25 men with the new testing of the bones.

“I would like to thank the entire team of law enforcement and forensic specialists that have come together to support this effort. A special thanks goes to the hardworking people at the Indiana State Police Laboratory whose expertise in DNA led to the identification of Allen Livingston,” Jellison said in a release.