Crime Watch 8

Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it.

WISH-TV confirmed through the coroners that an independent and private search by the farm owner will happen Sunday morning. Officials say Cadaver dogs will be brought to the farm to search for remains of potential victims of Herb Baumeister.

The search is likely prompted by a recent resurgence of the case and new information spearheaded by the new Hamilton County coroner. 26 years ago, investigators recovered the fragmented bones of eleven men on the property but they were only able to identify eight of the men. However, authorities now believe new DNA technology may reveal that the victim count is more than double what was thought.

Hamilton County Corner-elect Jeff Jellison shared thoughts but didn’t detail why this investigation took so long to pick back up. “Our office didn’t quite have the manpower to do that. I tell people these people were forgotten, but they’re not forgotten any longer,” said Jellison, cornor-elect.

Baumeister was believed to have coerced young men in Indianapolis gay bars to return to his Westfield house before killing them. He took his own life before law enforcement could arrest him.

The search is set to start at 10 a.m. Sunday.