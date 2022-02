Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers searching for 44-year-old fugitive sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 44-year-old fugitive sex offender.

Robert Collins Jr. is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

He was originally convicted of child molesting in Hancock County in 2016.

Anyone with information about Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.