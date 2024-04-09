Crime Stoppers seeks man wanted for child molestation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County law enforcement is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man wanted for child molestation, according to a news release.
Marion County investigators are seeking assistance from the public in locating Chaka Euell, who is wanted on a warrant for child molestation issued on April 27. Euell is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 240 pounds, and he has brown eyes and black hair. Investigators ask that anyone with information on Euell’s whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Those with information can also submit anonymous tips through the mobile P3 app, crimetips.org, or p3tips.com
