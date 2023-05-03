Delaware County man sentenced for distributing child porn over messaging app

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Eaton man was sentenced for distribution of child pornography over an instant messaging app, a release by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana said Wednesday.

Benjamin Covey, 43, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. According to court documents, the Muncie Police Department received a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in January 2022.

The tip stated that material depicting sexual abuse of children had been uploaded to a messaging app, Kik, by the user named “BosJangles,” which was the alias of Covey. On the same day, Covey was accused of allowing juveniles to drink alcohol and showing them sexually explicit materials.

According to the release, investigators interviewed Covey. He confirmed to officers that the Kik account “BosJangles” was his, and he admitted to being a part of a group chat called “pedo for kids.”

Police searched Covey’s phone and discovered more than 600 images of child sex abuse material, many of which involved prepubescent boys, and in at least one image, a toddler.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said this in a statement.

This dangerous criminal used Kik to find other pedophiles and share the horrific abuse of the most vulnerable victims. Those who gather online to revel in the exploitation of children will be identified and prosecuted. I am grateful to the FBI and the Muncie Police Department for work to ensure that this defendant will serve a significant prison sentence, where our children will be out of his reach. U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert Stapleton, who assisted with the investigation against Covey, says distributing child pornography on any platform is not a victimless crime.

“[It is a] crime that continues to traumatize these children every time it is viewed. The most vulnerable in our society deserve all the protection we can provide, and the FBI and our partners are committed to unmasking these predators and holding them accountable,” Stapleton said in a statement.

Upon Covey’s release from federal prison, he will be required to serve 10 years of probation and register as a sex offender.