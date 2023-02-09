Crime Watch 8

Deputies seek husband after wife found dead in homicide near Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Sandra L. Wilson, 41, was determined on Wednesday to have died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies and detectives found Wilson dead just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the home in the 1100 block of Arundel Drive in the Spice Run subdivision. That’s off U.S. 35/State Road 22 about a half-mile west of the Kokomo border.

Authorities have been unable to locate her husband, Jeremy N. Wilson, 42. He’s wanted on a petition to revoke his probation from Howard Circuit Court, the release says.

Online court records show Jeremy was released from jail Sunday after posting $800 bond on a count of resisting law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says Jeremy may have a silver 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe truck with Indiana license plate 834BZW, or a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala car with Indiana license plate SO507.

Anyone with information on Jeremy’s whereabouts was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 765-457-1105 or Detective Ernest Shirey at 765-614-3449, or submit tips on an app available through the sheriff’s office’s website.