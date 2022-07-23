Crime Watch 8

Deputy: Man fatally shot after he tells drivers to slow down; 2 vehicles sought

The Delaware County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office, asks anyone with information on the occupants or owners of these vehicles to call 765-747-7881, Ext 445. (Provided Photos)

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died in a shooting Friday in southern Delaware County, and authorities are seeking help to locate two vehicles captured on video.

The man was identified as Randall Coomer, 38.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Coomer died after a shooting happened around 2 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles east of the town of Daleville.

Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley told News 8 that Coomer lives within a quarter-mile of where he was shot. Investigators believe Coomer approached the suspects, who were speeding on the road. He was telling them to slow down when he was shot, police believe.

Stanley said Friday night, “Our investigators are still in the process of speaking with potential witnesses and following up on leads.”

Witnesses and the video show a red Ford Focus car in the model years from 2014-2016, and a white Ford Expedition SUV in the model years from 2009-2014 at the scene.

Anyone with information on the occupants or owners of the vehicles was asked to call 765-747-7881, Ext 445.

(Provided Photo/Delaware County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office)