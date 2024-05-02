Eclipsing expectations: Hamilton County tallies celestial success

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly a month after the total solar eclipse, central Indiana communities are still buzzing about the lasting impact of the once-in-a-lifetime sight.

Ahead of the event, cities, towns, and counties in the path of totality tried to prepare for a huge rush of skywatchers, but found it difficult to make firm predictions.

The Great American Eclipse estimated the state could see anywhere from 131,000 visitors to 522,000.

Hamilton County leaders explain that while the state’s location was a tremendous benefit, it also made it tricky to make predictions and tally post-eclipse totals. They say, unlike past eclipses that skirted more remote areas, the path of totality of “our” eclipse was perfectly positioned for visitors from all directions to drive in for the day rather than pre-booking flights, which would have been relatively easy to count ahead of time.

The weather on the day of the blackout also made the situation fluid – Indiana’s forecast was far better than most other states along the path of totality, making it an attractive destination for last-minute moves for eclipse devotees.

The numbers and highlights are now in from Hamilton County Tourism, Inc.:

89,600 total visitors

7.6-hour average stay

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — peak visitation period

97% hotel occupancy

276 vacation rentals (more than triple the numbers from April of 2023)

50 states represented by visitors

150,000 eclipse glasses distributed

1 marriage proposal

The county also reports huge jumps in traffic to its website and engagement on social media.

The numbers could prove helpful for plans and predictions the next time a total solar eclipse crosses through Indiana, though planners may want to put the facts and figures in a time capsule; the next one in Indiana is still 75 years away.