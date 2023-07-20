DNA profiles recovered from former Indiana home of suspected serial killer

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Investigators have found two DNA profiles from searches of the former Hamilton County home of accused serial killer Herb Baumeister.

Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Zellison confirmed to News 8 that Indiana State Police recovered the two profiles from “a recent batch of remains sent to them for processing.”

“We are attempting to determine if these remains are those of previously identified individuals, or match comparison samples that we have received from family members, or are 2 new individuals that we had no knowledge of,” Zellison said.

Police used nearly a dozen cadaver dogs in December to search the Westfield home where Baumeister once lived.

Baumeister was the suspect in a series of killings when he took his own life in 1996. Authorities believe he lured young men to his Westfield home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdered them there.

Investigators recovered the fragmented bones of eleven men on the property in 1996 but were only able to identify eight of the victims.

However, authorities now believe new DNA technology may reveal that the victim count is more than double what was thought.