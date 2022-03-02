Crime Watch 8

Docs: Dance contest winner threw drink, carried out of club before fatal shooting

Arieal Smith (left) and Ebonie Parks (right) were arrested in the case. (Provided Photos/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say a fight in a bar preceded a fatal shooting on the northwest side in February.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday that Arieal Smith and Ebonie Parks were arrested in the case. Smith and Parks are sisters. Smith is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Secoyia Williams. Parks is accused of assisting Smith.

Court documents acquired by News 8 shed more light on what happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 25 at Club Kalakutah in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road.

According to court documents, the sisters were at the club that evening in support of Parks’ ex-boyfriend, who was performing that night. Witnesses said Smith had won a dance contest during the evening.

The ex-boyfriend, identified in court documents by the initials “AU,” said Parks was upset by the presence of Williams. He told IMPD detectives that Williams was “trying to be friendly with everyone and was buying everyone drinks.” He said he saw Smith take her shoes off, which he took to mean she was going to start a fight.

Multiple witnesses said Smith threw a drink in the face of Williams.

Smith was then carried out of the club by a security guard.

Smith and Williams then got into a vehicle, according to witnesses. A security guard at the club said Williams was “beating on the glass of the front passenger door with her heels,” according to court documents.

“AU” said Smith rolled down the front passenger-side window and pointed a gun at Williams. He said Williams was backing up with her hands in the air when Smith opened the vehicle door and shot Williams. With Parks in the driver’s seat, he said the sisters then drove away.

Detectives later began the search for Smith before finding her at a residence in the 3200 block of N. Kenwood Ave. on the afternoon of Feb 28.

Court documents state that a SWAT team was sent to the residence for assistance.

In an interview with IMPD homicide detectives, Smith said initially said she only heard a shot before stating that she shot Williams by accident, intending to fire a warning shot because “she was afraid of the large crowd,” according to court documents.

Smith faces preliminary charges of murder and criminal mischief. Parks faces a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.

Online jail records indicate Smith and Parks have initial court hearings on Thursday morning.