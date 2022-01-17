Crime Watch 8

Docs: Foul language used toward EMT’s wife before he put thumbs on patient’s eyes

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — An emergency medical technician with the Edinburgh Fire Department applied “direct pressure” with his thumbs to the “eye socket or orbital cavity” of a patient in an ambulance after the patient used profane language toward the EMT’s wife, who is also an EMT, according to court documents.

Jeramy Goodnight, 42, of Columbus, was charged with battery and official misconduct Friday for his actions while responding to a crash on County Road 650 South on Dec. 26.

The driver of the vehicle was detained while information about the crash was collected and was not cooperative with police. He had likely consumed alcohol.

While being checked by medics, the driver hit his head on the back of the ambulance door and started bleeding. He resisted when medics tried to restrain him on the cot for his own safety, according to court documents.

News 8 has reached out to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office to see if the driver is facing any charges and has not heard back.

After Jeremy Goodnight asked for tape to place an oxygen mask on the driver to stop him from spitting on anyone, the driver used profane language toward Goodnight’s wife, Brittney, who is a part-time EMT with the department, and others in the ambulance.

Brittney Goodnight told investigators the driver was kicking and shaking his head as she tried to stop the bleeding.

Jeremy Goodnight stood over the driver’s head and applied pressure with both of his thumbs, causing the driver to scream in pain.

In an interview with investigators, Goodnight admitted to putting pressure on the driver’s orbital bones and said he was trying to keep the driver’s head still.

He also said he had heard about pressure on the orbital bones as a method of controlling someone years ago but did not remember where.

The law enforcement officials who investigators spoke to were in agreement that Goodnight’s actions would only be appropriate in a life-threatening situation, according to court documents.