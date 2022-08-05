Crime Watch 8

Docs: Plainfield HS football assistant charged with marijuana dealing

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Plainfield Schools employees and students at the end of the 2021-2022 school year began sharing information about a man called “Coach Keys” providing or selling drugs to students, court records show.

Plainfield Police Department later determined “Coach Keys” was Marquis J. Feldman, 22, of Plainfield. He was an assistant coach for the Quakers football team at Plainfield High School, according to court documents.

Feldman’s current status with the team is unknown. Superintendent Scott Olinger did not immediately reply to an email from News 8 on Friday afternoon.

Feldman was arrested Feldman on Thursday, said Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge of Plainfield Police Department in a news release. Feldman was charged with dealing in marijuana greater than 30 grams but less than 10 pounds; battery of a public safety official; resisting law enforcement; and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Aldridge said the department on Friday was releasing no additional information on the active investigation.

No evidence of sales to students or anyone else appear in the court documents shared by the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday.

Court documents show police got warrants Thursday to search Feldman’s apartment and his white 2015 Acura TLX car at Gladden Farms Apartment Homes. That’s located just west of The Shops at Perry Crossing mall, which is southwest of East Main Street/U.S. 40 and Perry Road.

In the apartment and car, police found more than 195 grams of marijuana, the documents say. Police also found small set of digital scales in the apartment.

In the apartment, police also found a fully loaded Ruger LC9 9mm pistol. Earlier in their investigation, police had learned Feldman had an active protective warrant, issued in June 2019 from Suffolk County, New York, and signed by him. It had been served on Feldman in court.

The court documents say, “As part of the protective order it states that Mr. Feldman, ‘Surrender any and all handguns, pistols, revolvers, rifles, shotguns, and other weapons owed (sic) or possessed including, but not limited to, the following: ALL WEAPONS and do no obtain any further guns or firearms, such surrender shall take place immediately at nearest precinct.’”

Also, Feldman on June 3 had filed a Plainfield Police Department report about a Taurus GX4 9mm pistol that had been stolen from his vehicle, the court documents say.

Online court records show Feldman had an initial hearing on Friday afternoon in Hendricks Superior Court 2 in Danville. His next court hearing was set for Sept. 13. He left the Hendricks County jail in Danville on Friday shortly after his initial hearing. The court had set a $500 cash bond. Feldman told the court he would be hiring an attorney.