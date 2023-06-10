Domestic battery suspect shot by Elwood police

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A domestic violence suspect was shot by Elwood police Friday, police say.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, officers with the Elwood Police Department were responded to a domestic battery report between the 1300 and 1400 block of South L Street.

When officers arrived, they located Dakota McCreary, 26, of Noblesville, Indiana. When McCreary spotted the officers, he ran into a wooded area. Other local agencies assisted Elwood police by flying a drone to help search for McCreary.

Around 6:30 p.m., a citizen called Elwood police to report a sighting of McCreary in the 1200 block of South J Street. Elwood police responded to the report and located McCreary. Officers gave verbal orders to McCreary to drop what police believed to be a firearm. One of the officers shot at McCreary at least twice, striking him at least once. Police rendered first aid to McCreary, who was later transported to a local hospital and flown by helicopter to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. McCreary’s condition is unknown at this time.

McCreary was wanted on a warrant out of Hamilton County

There were no other reported injuries.