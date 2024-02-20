Edinburgh man facing numerous charges after traffic stop ends in drug bust

Drugs, paraphernalia, and guns found after a search of 39-year-old David Riddle's home in Edinburgh on Feb. 20, 2024. The search of his home stemmed from a traffic stop where officers found meth and heroin in his vehicle. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Edinburgh man faces more than a dozen charges after a traffic stop Sunday night ended in a drugs and firearm bust.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Tuesday.

A deputy in the Taylorsville area around 11:50 p.m. Sunday saw a vehicle, driven by 39-year-old David Riddle, turning out of a gas station onto US 31 without using his turn signal. The deputy followed Riddle onto Interstate 65, where at one point Riddle crossed the fog line and failed to correct.

The deputy then pulled him over near the 71-mile marker. During the stop, another deputy’s K-9 partner sniffed the vehicle. Riddle eventually admitted to having meth and heroin in the car.

Officers searched the vehicle and found four baggies of crystal meth and heroin and two loaded pistol magazines. Riddle told police he had two handguns for the magazines at his home in Edinburgh. As a convicted felon from a 2007 domestic battery case, Riddle was not permitted to own weapons.

Police also say Riddle admitted to being an active member of the criminal gang Hell Raisers, which officers found evidence of at his home.

Following a search of his house, investigators found the handguns, one of which was reported stolen, as well as baggies, scales, and cutting agents used to increase narcotics volume.

Riddle was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County jail on a 48-hour hold.

Below is a list of the preliminary felony and misdemeanor charges Riddle faces.

Dealing meth

Dealing cocaine or a narcotic

Possessing meth

Possessing cocaine or a narcotic

Possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon

Unlawful carrying of a handgun

Possessing a firearm as a domestic batterer

Participating in a criminal organization

Possessing stolen property

Possessing a legend drug injection device

Possessing a controlled substance

Possessing marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia