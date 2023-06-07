Elkhart woman accused of robbing 7-Eleven with knife inside plastic bag

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Friday and is being formally charged with robbing a gas station with a knife inside a plastic bag, police say.

Just after 12 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to 7-Eleven located at 2805 Toledo Road for a robbery. The cashier told police that a woman, who was identified as 20-year-old Siarra Pontius, entered the gas station, approached the cashier, and demanded he opened the register. He also told police that Pontius appeared to be holding a knife inside a plastic bag.

Police say Pontius allegedly took several hundred dollars in cash from the register and stole an unknown amount of cigarette packs.

A witness told officers they saw a red passenger car leaving 7-Eleven at a high rate of speed, which led officers in locating Pontius and her vehicle at an apartment complex.

At 2:24 a.m., Pontius left the complex and was detained while officers executed a search warrant at the apartment.

Pontius was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail for armed robbery. On Monday, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office filed official documents charging her with armed robbery.