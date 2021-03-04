Family of Lawrence murder victim offering reward for information leading to arrest

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The family of a Lawrence homicide victim is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his November death.

Jeremy Seldomridge, 39, was fatally shot Nov. 28, 2020 in the area of East 50th Street and North Franklin Road. His family is now offering $5,000 for information in the case.

According to Lawrence Police Department, detectives have pursued available leads in the investigation and are asking anyone with information on Seldomridge’s death to come forward.

Police say witnesses saw Seldomridge interacting with a person or people who were in a small vehicle just before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 28. Seldomridge was seen standing outside of the car when several shots were heard, witnesses told police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.