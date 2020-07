FBI confirms ‘law enforcement activity’ near Kokomo

The FBI on July 14, 2020, was at a home in the area of the intersection of Howard County roads West 200 North and and 300 West, northwest of Kokomo, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Austin Smith)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The FBI has confirmed “law enforcement activity” at a home in a rural residential area northwest of Kokomo.

The FBI on Tuesday afternoon was at a home near the intersection of Howard County roads West 200 North and and 300 West. That’s just northwest of Kokomo’s border.

The FBI did not confirm what type of law enforcement activity is underway, but it is believed to involve animal cruelty or abuse.

News 8 has a crew on the way to Howard County.