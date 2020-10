FBI releases photos of bank robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released surveillance photos of a man suspected of robbing an Indianapolis bank.

FBI officials said the robbery happened at the Chase bank at 7336 Rockville Road on Sept. 5.

He’s described as a white male with reddish hair in his mid-30s to early-40s and approximately 5’10” to 6″ tall. He was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses.

If you know who he is, please call the FBI at 317-595-4000.