Federal agents rescue 75 dogs from Indiana dogfighting ring, make 7 arrests

Police vehicles outside a home on Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2023. The Department of Justice says raids in Indianapolis and other parts of Indiana led to seven arrests and the rescue of 75 dogs used in dogfighting. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, search warrants led to the rescue of 75 dogs in Indianapolis, Anderson, and Muncie and seven arrests that federal agents said were related to dogfighting.

An indictment in September related to Tuesday’s raid led to the arrest of 21 individuals who face various charges including drug trafficking, money laundering, and dogfighting.

Tuesday’s raid by federal agents led to the arrests of seven more people. According to the Department of Justice, agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and other agencies seized a number of items including:

75 dogs

12 firearms

$42,075 in cash

Devices used in dogfighting

An undisclosed amount of drugs

The following people were arrested on preliminary charges of conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture:

Ryan Hicks, 37

Willie Lee, 47

Ernest Young, 49

Brent Hutchinson, 43

Robert Hamer, 41

Daymond Mason, 49

Investigators did not say where the suspects are from or where they are being held.

Each person could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted. Trial dates have not been announced.