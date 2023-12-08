Federal agents rescue 75 dogs from Indiana dogfighting ring, make 7 arrests
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, search warrants led to the rescue of 75 dogs in Indianapolis, Anderson, and Muncie and seven arrests that federal agents said were related to dogfighting.
An indictment in September related to Tuesday’s raid led to the arrest of 21 individuals who face various charges including drug trafficking, money laundering, and dogfighting.
Tuesday’s raid by federal agents led to the arrests of seven more people. According to the Department of Justice, agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and other agencies seized a number of items including:
- 75 dogs
- 12 firearms
- $42,075 in cash
- Devices used in dogfighting
- An undisclosed amount of drugs
The following people were arrested on preliminary charges of conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture:
- Ryan Hicks, 37
- Willie Lee, 47
- Ernest Young, 49
- Brent Hutchinson, 43
- Robert Hamer, 41
- Daymond Mason, 49
Investigators did not say where the suspects are from or where they are being held.
Each person could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted. Trial dates have not been announced.