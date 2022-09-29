Crime Watch 8

Federal judge rules for IMPD officer in lawsuit over crash that killed pregnant woman, child

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer for a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her child.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued that ruling Thursday in the case against Jonathan Henderson.

Henderson was on-duty driving his police-issued vehicle on May 6, 2020, when his car hit Ashlynn Lisby on the I-465 on-ramp at Harding Street on the southwest side.

Lisby, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was walking along the road with her boyfriend returning to the motel where they had been staying.

Lisby’s attorneys argued Henderson was traveling 78 mph when he drove through the intersection of Harding Street and Thompson Road, then on to the interstate ramp.

They also allege he made an illegal lane change and crossed the fog line on the road, hitting Lisby as she walked on the shoulder.

Henderson told investigators he never saw Lisby, and that a nearby street light was not working at the time.

Judge Barker ruled Henderson is immune from the lawsuit because he was acting within the scope of his employment at the time of the crash.

Barker also found that Lisby’s attorney failed to prove Henderson acted with criminal recklessness.

The deadly crash happened just hours after the IMPD shooting of Dreasjon Reed following a police pursuit. The shooting, which Reed broadcasted live on social media, sparked protests throughout the city.