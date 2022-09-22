Crime Watch 8

Final suspect found guilty in murder of Amanda Blackburn

Larry Jo Taylor, Jr, Diano Gordon and Jalen Watson were charged in the murder of Amanda Blackburn in 2015. (Provided Photos/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in 2015 has been found guilty by a judge following a bench trial.

Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. had been accused of murdering Amanda Blackburn during a home invasion in November 2015. Blackburn was the pregnant wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.

Taylor, along with Diano Gordon and Jalen Watson, were linked to a series of home invasions. Taylor and Watson were also charged in a rape case at Westlake Apartments as well as the murder of Rolando Gonzalez-Hernandez less than a week before Blackburn’s murder.

Gordon and Watson previously took plea deals in their cases.

“We are pleased with today’s verdict and that we are finally able to bring justice for Amanda and her family,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “It has taken a tremendous amount of patience and grace to get to this moment. This case would not have been possible without cooperation from the community and their continued support over the past several years.”

Taylor was found guilty 12 of the 14 charges against him. He will be sentenced on Oct. 14.

His rape case is still pending and is set for trial on Nov. 21.