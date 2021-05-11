Crime Watch 8

Fishers man faces attempted murder charge after shots fired near school

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident last week that forced Hamilton Southeastern Schools to place several schools on “heightened awareness.”

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Tyreik Buckner, of Fishers, was arrested Monday and is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Police were initially called May 5 around 7:30 a.m. to the Flats of Fishers Marketplace at 9588 Ambleside Dr. on reports of gunfire.

Officers used K9s and a drone to search for the suspect and later determined the area was safe after they found no one had been injured at the apartment complex.

Several schools and day cares were placed on “heightened alert” during the investigation.

Investigators believe Buckner fired the shots during an argument with another man. Buckner was located by officers on Monday and arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail and charged with attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and criminal mischief.